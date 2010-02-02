Swiss Minister: UBS At Risk Of Collapse If America Plays Hardball With Tax Evasion Case

Swiss mega-bank UBS could collapse if the U.S. plays hardball with its tax fraud investigations.If true, it’s a pretty sad admission about the state of UBS right now. Perhaps the end is near for the ‘Swiss model’ of banking, by which we mean Swiss tax evasion services.

AFP:

“The actions of UBS in the United States are very problematic. Not just because they are punishable but also because they threaten all of the bank’s activities,” Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told Le Matin Dimanche newspaper.

“The Swiss economy and the job market would suffer on a major scale if UBS fails as a result of its licence being revoked in the United States,” she said.

