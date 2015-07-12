US

Watch the Swiss Postal Service test drone deliveries

Monica Manalo, Reuters

The Swiss Post is testing a new system featuring lightweight drones to deliver small packages. 

Produced by Monica Manalo.  Video courtesy of Reuters.

