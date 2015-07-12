Watch the Swiss Postal Service test drone deliveries

The Swiss Post is testing a new system featuring lightweight drones to deliver small packages.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Video courtesy of Reuters.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Get THE DRONES REPORT now! Commercial drones are already a reality. BI Intelligence takes an in-depth look at the most important aspects, including market forecasts for commercial applications, regulatory process, and the leading players. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.