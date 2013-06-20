Swiss Politicians Would Rather Have The US Sue The Heck Out Of Swiss Banks Than Sell Out Wealthy American Tax Evaders

For a while now Switzerland has been negotiating with the United States on measures that would give the Justice Department access to some details about American tax evaders with money in Swiss banks.



Until now, that process was going pretty smoothly — it looked like the U.S. would strike a deal that would allow banks to bend some Swiss bank secrecy laws for American clients.

That would mean the Justice Department wouldn’t have to sue banks into oblivion for information. That’s what killed old, venerated Swiss bank Wegelin & Co.

But Switzerland’s Lower House of Parliament isn’t having that at all. For the second time this week they struck down the deal with the U.S., according to Bloomberg — a deal the Upper House passed twice, and the executive branch was urging lawmakers to push through.

One member of Parliament said the deal was essentially handing the U.S. a “blank check for banks’ misdeeds.”

Now there’s fear that the U.S. will start a wave of indictments, picking banks off individually and hurting the Swiss economy.

From Bloomberg:

“One can hope that the U.S. side understands” the parliamentary rejection, (Swiss Finance Minister Eveline) Widmer-Schlumpf said today.

“To hope, always is legitimate, also in politics. But one can’t be too disappointed if all hopes aren’t fulfilled.” Parliament had been asked by the government to approve the bill in an express procedure, allowing it to go into effect on July 1. The law wouldn’t have affected at least 12 financial institutions, among them Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius BaerGroup Ltd., who are already under investigation in the U.S.

The government has said that it will do whatever it can to comply with the U.S. by decree, but that its powers are limited there.

Back to the drawing board.

