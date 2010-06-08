Swiss Parliament Rejects Deal To Hand Over Names Of The UBS Tax Cheats

Apparently the Swiss Parliament isn’t as eager as its leaders to throw Swiss banking secrecy asunder.



After a carefully crafted deal to hand over the names of alleged tax cheats (who were enabled by UBS), the Parliament has rejected the plan.

NYT:

Lawmakers in the lower house, the National Council, rejected the deal Tuesday by a margin of 104-76, with 16 abstentions. They also voted to send the measure to a referendum if necessary.

The Council of State, the upper house, last week voted in favour of the deal and against a referendum. The two houses will begin Wednesday to try to reconcile their differences. They have until June 18 to reach agreement before the end of the parliamentary session.

Stay tuned.

