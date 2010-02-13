Swiss National Bank Still Frantically Trying To Kill Its Own Currency

Zerohedge posts the latest chart of CHF/EUR (Franc to Euro) and notes today’s huge drop in the value of the Swiss Franc.



Basically, what’s going on is that the pounding of the Euro has Switzerland working overtime printing money. The last thing they want is for CHF to appreciate against the Euro, killing their exports. Every EUR takes a hit, they have to play along.

Image via Zerohedge

