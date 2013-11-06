Swiss 'Jetman' Flies Up To 12,000 Feet Around Mount Fuji

Katsuhiko Tokunaga/Breitling SA and Jetman Project This picture taken near Fujinomiya in Shizuoka prefecture on November 1, 2013 shows Swiss pilot Yves Ross flying near Mount Fuji.

Yves “Jetman” Rossy, a Swiss aviator who operates jet-engine powered wings, flew around Japan’s highest and most revered mountain last week, Agence France-Press reports.

“It’s really impressive. It’s a perfect form, a huge mountain, a huge volcano, a presence that you can feel on ground and also in the air,” the 54-year-old former Swiss air force pilot said of the 12,388-foot mountain.

Rossy and his 130-pound wings circled Mount Fuji nine times, which each each flight lasting about 10 minutes. He can reportedly reach speeds of about 186 mph and reached 12,000 feet.

Check it out:

