Geologist On Trial For Causing Earthquakes While Searching For Clean Energy

Swiss geologist Markus Haering is being tried for deliberately damaging properties as a result of deep drilling he conducted in Basel, Switzerland that caused a series of earthquakes in 2006, the Guardian reports.



The aim of Haering’s project was to shoot cold water three miles underground, where naturally occurring rocks would turn it into steam. Using a steam turbine, the project was expected to generate clean energy to power 10,000 households and heat 2,700.

Unfortunately, the drilling was done on top of a fault line, in the middle of a city, causing a number of earthquakes, one of which had a 3.4 magnitude and resulted in Geopower Basel, the project leader, coughing up 9 million Swiss francs in property damages.

The project was suspended immediately after the quake and shut down last week. Haering could face up to five years in prison.

