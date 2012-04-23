The Swiss Franc Saw The Mother Of All 'Fat Finger' Errors Last Night

Joe Weisenthal

Amusing fat finger error in Swiss Franc trading.

The news was first broken by Dow Jones FX Trader.

For those who don’t know, USDCHF is trading around 0.91, so a trade of 90.00 is an orders-of-magnitude error. Surely it will be wiped out and brief.

Here’s a chart. Note the big red line spike close to the middle.

image

