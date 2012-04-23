The Swiss Franc Saw The Mother Of All 'Fat Finger' Errors Last Night

Amusing fat finger error in Swiss Franc trading.



The news was first broken by Dow Jones FX Trader.

Overnight CHF fun. 1: there was a EUR20b bid in EURCHF resting at 1.20. Now 1.2017. 2: nasty fat-finger error in USDCHF. Traded at 90.00. — DJ FX Trader (@djfxtrader) April 23, 2012

For those who don’t know, USDCHF is trading around 0.91, so a trade of 90.00 is an orders-of-magnitude error. Surely it will be wiped out and brief.

Here’s a chart. Note the big red line spike close to the middle.

