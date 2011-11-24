The Swiss Franc Might Be Pushing Hungarian Homeowners To Suicide

According to reports at MNO.hu, Hungarian homeowners, many repaying their debts in now-inflated Swiss francs, have been resorting to suicide to escape their financial woes.



Eurotopics provides a translation of a key passage:

“Every week we hear new reports of the many indebted people who seek to escape the bailiff by resorting to suicide. It is now a well-established pattern that people in debt either leap from the window of their home which is up for forced sale, or they set their house on fire before the bailiff arrives.“

