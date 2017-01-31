US

Swiss researchers made a winged drone that flies just like a bird

Leon Siciliano

A drone that uses retractable feather wings, mimicking the natural flight of birds, has been designed by researchers in Switzerland.
The drone is controlled by a joystick but the team is developing an autonomous version.

They hope to make it useful for search and rescue mission.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Read more:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.