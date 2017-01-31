Swiss researchers made a winged drone that flies just like a bird

A drone that uses retractable feather wings, mimicking the natural flight of birds, has been designed by researchers in Switzerland.
The drone is controlled by a joystick but the team is developing an autonomous version.
They hope to make it useful for search and rescue mission.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
