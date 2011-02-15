This Swiss Banker Is About To Buy Brooke Astor's Incredible Co-op For A Bargain $19 Million (Down From $46 Million)

Photo: NYSD and Berg Properties

Apparently the Park Avenue pad where Brooke Astor lived for much of her life is about to be sold — and sold “for a fire-sale price,” according to the NY Post.The reported buyer, a Swiss investment manager called Daniel Forcart will pay $19 million for the duplex, which was orginally listed for $46 million back in 2008.



According to the Post the likely buyer,

Was drawn to 778 Park Ave., designed by Rosario Candela, and could picture himself spending “the rest of his life” there.

“The architecture is fantastic, the proportions of the rooms are magnificent — there is so much light and 360 degree views,” the source said. But the place needs a lot of work, say others. Forcart has yet to receive board approval, but it’s expected to come soon.

According to Luxist, the co-op has five-bedrooms, high ceilings, six terraces and five wood-burning fireplaces. There are also views up and down Park Avenue and over Central Park, and there are 20 closets in total!

All we could gather from our google search of Forcart is that he has a wife or a sister called Sofie, may specialize in currency and may enjoy yachting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.