Swiss Bookstore Pokes Fun At Obama With Viral Advertisement

An unusual advertisement apparently promoting a Swiss bookstore has resurfaced online, with Senator Rand Paul amongst those sharing it:

While the advertisement has been around for at least a month, it appears to have found a new life online in the past few days after being posted to Reddit. Clearly poking fun at Obama and the NSA, it appears to have been produced by Orell Füssli, a Swiss printing and bookselling company with a notable bookstore in Zurich.

You may wonder if all those books actually exist. Well, there are certainly a number of books about Barack Obama, and books called “Maybe” and “Misunderstood,” but there is one big issue with the image — at under 90,000 words, even a hardcover version of George Orwell’s “Nineteen 80-Four” would struggle to be that thick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.