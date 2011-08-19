Swiss Banks Scramble To Announce How Everything Is Going Just Fine

Photo: flickr/ szeke

More shades of 2008, as banks put out statements about how everything is going fine.Yesterday The Fed said it had provided $200 million of liquidity to the Swiss National Bank in the form of forex swaps, starting speculation about funding tensions among Swiss banks.



Both Credit Suisse and UBS have made positive statements today about being fine and liquid.

More of this is coming.

