That Crazy 44-Page Long UBS Dresscode Got Ridiculed So Much That Now It's Getting "Revised"

After the 44-page UBS dresscode was ridiculed on both sides of the Atlantic, the now infamous style guide that went viral back in December will be revised.

The guide, which instructed its bankers how to dress and how to smell – advice included avoiding garlic and applying lotion after a hot shower – was mocked so much that the bank was forced to make a statement about its intentions.

The AP (via Dealbreaker) reported the bank is now downsizing the guide to be a booklet that “will concentrate on how to impress customers with a polished presence and sense of Swiss precision.”

“We’re reviewing what is important to us,” a UBS spokesman told the AP.

They are still going to recommend skin-coloured underwear and wearing a watch to convey the right message.

But no word on whether or not getting regular male facials will be included in the new version.

