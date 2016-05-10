Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano star in the trailer for the strangest movie of 2016

It’s now finally time to unveil the strangest movie you will see this year.

“Swiss Army Man” stars Paul Dano as a man who is prepared to kill himself after being stranded on an island, until he finds a dead body washed ashore (Daniel Radcliffe) that changes his life.

It was one of the most talked-about movies at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, thanks to Radcliffe’s unique multi-purpose character. It turns out his flatulence, strong limbs, and even more flatulence (there’s a lot of farting in this movie) help Dano’s character survive the elements. (Read our review of the film from Sundance.)

It’s basically the most bizarre buddy comedy movie you’ll ever see.

Here’s the NSFW Red Band trailer. The movie opens June 24.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

