Daniel Radcliffe riding around New York with a dead version of himself might be the best promo stunt ever

When up against the huge marketing dollars of Hollywood studios, independent distributors have to be clever about promoting their movies — especially over the summer.

And A24 has proven that it’s one of the most innovative with its latest stunt to promote the upcoming “Swiss Army Man.”

The wacky tale of a man (Paul Dano) who befriends a dead body (Daniel Radcliffe) and the adventure they seek out, the film premiered at this year’s Sundance festival. It’s the strangest movie I’ve ever seen there.

But that’s not to say it isn’t good. On the contrary, it’s an inventive look at love and friendship. (It won the best directing prize at Sundance.) And A24 will finally get it in theatres on June 24 in New York and LA (nationwide July 1).

So to get the word out about a movie in which Radcliffe farts and uses an erection to help guide his friend out of the wilderness (yes, that all happens in the film), A24 has gotten equally zany about the marketing.

On Monday in New York, press were invited on a double-decker bus and driven around New York City with the real Radcliffe and the dead-body Radcliffe double from the movie, named Manny.

Here they are:



Looks like Manny had a fun time:

He even got to hang out with the ladies while taking in the sights:

Manny also found someone to get him off the bus:



As “Swiss Army Man” is wedged between the release of “Finding Dory” the week before and “The BFG” the week after, A24 is hoping to attract those who are tired of the superhero movies and constant sequels that summer multiplexes provide.

And the distributor isn’t done. Head over to swissarmyman.com and you can spend the rest of the day tossing around Manny on your computer screen like a rag doll.

Watch out, though. Computer Manny is gassy, too.

