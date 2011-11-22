WATCH: Swiss Troops Re-Make Britney Spears Video

So, what does a country with long-professed neutrality train its troops to do? Dance and lip-sync of course!



A group of Swiss soldiers, dubbed the Sanboys, recently decided to re-create Britney Spears’ “Hold It Against Me” with a supremely entertaining military-themed video.

Admittedly, the lip-syncing needs some work but the choreography is, quite frankly, masterful.

UPDATE: Sadly, it appears that the user has removed this video from YouTube.

(h/t The Local)

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.