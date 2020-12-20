Inside the luxurious Swiss Alps resort where Asia's richest family reportedly stayed during the pandemic, a wellness retreat where suites cost up to $46,000 a night

Bürgenstock Hotels AG The Bürgenstock Resort has luxurious suites, thousands of square feet of wellness facilities, and seven restaurants.

The world’s 10th-richest person, Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, stayed at the luxe Bürgenstock Resort in Switzerland with his family in September, Bloomberg reported.

Ambani and his family are the richest family in Asia, with a $US76.3 billion fortune, per Bloomberg.

The Bürgenstock Resort consists of four hotels, two spas, and 10 bars and restaurants.

Its most lavish suites boast private rooftop terraces, grand pianos, and panoramic views of Lake Lucerne and the surrounding Swiss Alps.

Nightly rates start at about $US925 and can run upwards of $US46,000, according to a resort spokesperson.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Perched 1,600 feet above Lake Lucerne in the Swiss Alps is the BÃ¼rgenstock Resort, a luxury resort that consists of four hotels, two spas, and 10 bars and restaurants.

The first hotel built on the site in 1873 attracted celebrities like Sophia Loren and Audrey Hepburn. After a nine-year renovation that was completed in 2017, the wellness-centric resort is more luxurious than ever and continues to draw high-profile guests.

But this kind of luxury comes with a serious price tag: Nightly rates start at about $US925 and can run upwards of $US46,000 for the most lavish suites, Jonas Reif, BÃ¼rgenstock Resort’s spokesperson, told Insider.

In early September, the resort played host to one of Asia’s richest families, Bloomberg recently reported. Mukesh Ambani, worth $US76.3 billion, reportedly booked out the resort’s Royal and Presidential suites with his wife, their three children, and their children’s partners in September, per Bloomberg. The Presidential suite starts at $US28,000 a night and the Royal suite starts at $US46,000 a night, so the Ambanis were shelling out at least $US74,000 per night during their reported stay, the duration of which is unknown.

At the time of the Ambanis visit in September, Switzerland’s COVID-19 outbreak was relatively contained, with only 163 new cases reported on the first day of the month. But in October, cases started rising sharply, peaking at a record 10,000 new cases on November 6.

Ambani’s company, Reliance Industries, did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Insider. Reif, the resort’s spokesperson, said the resort did not share information about its guests but that it “has always been a favourite meeting place for business leaders.”

BÃ¼rgenstock Resort was in talks to host the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting â€” which draws political and business leaders from around the world to Davos, Switzerland each year â€” in May 2021, but it was recently announced the event will take place in Singapore.

Take a look inside the luxe BÃ¼rgenstock Resort.

Switzerland’s Bürgenstock Resort sits nestled in the Swiss Alps overlooking Lake Lucerne, one of the country’s largest and most picturesque lakes.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

The resort is made up of four hotels: the five-star Bürgenstock Resort, the four-star Palace Hotel & Conferences, the wellness-focused Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence, and the Taverne 1879, which is closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, resort spokesperson Jonas Reif told Insider.

There are two spas and 10 restaurant and bars spread across the resort.

Guests can arrive to the resort by car, private helicopter, or private jet — the Buochs Airport is only 15 minutes from the resort.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

For something a little more romantic, guests can take a shuttle boat over Lake Lucerne and then the Bürgenstock funicular up to the resort.

The most expensive and luxurious of the resort’s four hotels is the Bürgenstock Resort & Alpine Spa, which has 102 rooms and suites.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

Source: Bürgenstock Resort

There are around 15 different types of rooms and suites, with nightly rates starting at about $US1,267, according to Reif.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG A deluxe lakeview room.

Its priciest suites, however, can cost tens of thousands of dollars per night.

Bloomberg reported last month that Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man and the 10th-richest person in the world, stayed at the Bürgenstock Resort with his family in September.

STR/AFP via Getty Images Left to right: Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their daughter Isha Ambani, Isha’s husband Anand Piramal, Swati Piramal, and businessman Ajay Piramal.

Ambani, who’s worth $US76.3 billion, booked out the resort’s Royal and Presidential suites with his wife, three children, and their children’s partners, per Bloomberg.

Ambani’s company, Reliance Industries, did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Insider. Reif, the resort’s spokesperson, told Insider that Bürgenstock does not share information about its guests but that the resort “has always been a favourite meeting place for business leaders” in its 147-year history.

“Today the resort is popular among Fortune Global 500 companies to host meetings for their top management,” Reif told Insider. “The business leaders often revisit the resort on private occasions.”

The luxurious Presidential Suite, where a night’s stay starts at about $US28,000, has 3,315 square feet of living space.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG The Presidential Suite.

Source: Bürgenstock Resort

The bathroom includes a Jacuzzi, a rain shower, a sauna, and an adjoining massage room.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

Source: Bürgenstock Resort

The spacious living area offers panoramic views of Lake Lucerne and comes with its own grand piano.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG The Presidential Suite.

Source: Bürgenstock Resort

And don’t forget about the massive private roof terrace.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

The Royal Suite, the other space reportedly booked by the Ambanis, is not listed on the hotel’s website. Reserving the suite costs upwards of $US46,000 per night.

The Bürgenstock Resort’s Alpine Spa has more than 108,000 square feet of wellness facilities.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

These facilities include multiple swimming pools, steam rooms, saunas, and relaxation areas.

There’s an indoor pool with panoramic lake views …

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

Source: Bürgenstock Resort

… and an infinity-edge outdoor pool.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

Source: Bürgenstock Resort

The spa has 13 modern treatment rooms that overlook the lake, as well as steam and salt-water baths, saunas, and relaxation zones.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

Treatments include a 90-minute white caviar facial for $US325 and an 80-minute stone massage for $US348.

Then there are the private spa suites, each of which comes with a double Jacuzzi, a Finnish sauna, a steam bath, rain shower, and private lounge.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG The ‘Audrey’ private spa suite.

Reserving a private spa suite costs between $US456 and $US964 per hour, depending on the size of the suite.

The second of the resort’s hotels, the historic four-star Palace Hotel & Conferences, was built in 1903. Nightly rates at its 137 rooms and suites start at about $US1,006.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

The Palace Hotel & Conferences combines elements of the original hotel with “touches of modernity,” according to the website.

The Waldhotel Health & Medical Excellence is an experience centered around wellness.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

Not only does it have 23 “rehabilitation rooms,” but the hotel also provides medical check-ups, post-operative convalescence, and treatments for burnout patients, per the resort’s website.

Nightly rates start at about $US1,007.

Dining options at the resort include the RitzCoffier, an French fine diningrestaurant at the Palace Hotel & Conferences with a “smart elegant” dress code.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

A Christmas dinner package at the restaurant, which comprises a five-course set menu, is $US270 per person.

Then there’s the Spices Kitchen and Terrace, with dishes from China,Japan, Thailand, and India.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

The four-course chef’s menu costs about $US133 per person, not including drinks.

In addition to its seven restaurants, the resort has three bars, including the Lakeview Bar & Cigar Lounge.

Bürgenstock Hotels AG

A typical cocktail at the Lakeview Bar & Cigar Lounge will cost you about $US26, while a single cigar costs between $US14 and $US33.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.