Swiss Financial Adviser Accidentally Mails The US A List Of Clients Who Were Avoiding Taxes

Photo: AP Images

Whoops. A Swiss financial adviser accidentally mailed a list of clients he was helping to skirt U.S. taxes, a missive that subsequently found its way to the hands of the U.S. government, according to Bloomberg.



Beda Singenberger was said to have visited his clients in the U.S., delivering cash from their undeclared accounts or taking cash back to deposit in Switzerland.

Authorities have since rounded up an 83-year-old exile from Nazi Germany and a retired U.S. Army surgeon.

Over an 11-year period, Singenberger allegedly helped 60 people in the U.S. hide $184 million in secret offshore accounts with…interesting…names like Real Cool Investments Ltd. and Wanderlust Foundation, Bloomberg said.

U.S. authorities have been blitzing Swiss tax shelterees since 2009, when they launched a major suit against UBS.

