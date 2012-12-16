This Apparel Company Makes A Tie That Can Wipe Your iPhone Screen Clean

Photo: SwipeSwipe

If you’re looking for a somewhat unusual, but useful gift to send to your man, look no further.Swipe Apparel has created apparel, ranging from T-shirts to ties, that cleans smartphone screens and other touchscreen devices.



Its SwipeTies are made of 100% imported silk while its SwipeTees are made from 100% ringspun cotton.

These ties are especially good for cleaning screens because they feature a microfiber fabric designed to remove smudges and smears.

Swipe Apparel, founded by Michael Kim and Avi Padhye, formed in 2011.

“We both come from professional backgrounds and would always encounter sharply-dressed men who would rub their phones on their pants and jackets trying to wipe of the built-up gunk,” Kim says. “We knew there must be a better way.”

