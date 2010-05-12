Swipely CEO Tries To Convince Us He's Not Completely Nuts

Swipely, a social network for people who want to publish their purchase histories online, just took a $7.5 million investment from brand name VCs including Greylock Partners and First Round Capital.



Famous angel investors putting money into Swipely include ex-Googler Chris Sacca, PayPal/LinkedIn/Slide vet Keith Rabois, and the world’s most famous angel investor, Ron Conway.

If the idea for Swipely sounds familiar, that’s because you’ve heard of Blippy, another social network that publishes its users’ credit and debit card histories.

Now, there’s a big difference between the sites — Blippy publishes how much its users spend and Swipely does not – but we still think Swipely, its investors and its users are completely nuts.

In an effort to change our mind, Swipely CEO Angus Davis agreed to an IMterview.

