Swino, The Beer Drinking, Camp Site Terrorising Feral Pig To Be Honoured in Australia's North West

A feral pig who liked to chug beers and steal food in camp sites may be honoured with a plaque at a roadside rest stop in Australia’s North West.

Swino, as he was dubbed by locals, foraged and terrorised in the DeGrey River rest area, east of Port Hedland.

Campers say the pig would tear apart rubbish bin bags looking for food and then swipe beers.

Apparently Swino would take beer cans, crush them and then lap up the contents.

Local authorities tried to catch the pig but he proved to be elusive.

One camper named Merida told the ABC: “It was in the middle of the night and it was these people camping opposite us and they heard this crunching of the can and they got their torch out and shone it on the pig and there he was scrunching away at their cans.”

His run ended in October when he was hit by a truck.

The Main Road Department of Western Australia is considering a plaque to Swino, reminding travellers to take a rest break and to secure food rubbish to keep it safe from wildlife.

