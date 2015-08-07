'Swingers' star Vince Vaughn's $5.3 million LA home is nothing like you'd think

Zwillow 4319 Woodleigh Lane is the picture of peaceful family life.

Back in 2013, “True Detective” star Vince Vaughn purchased this home in LA’s La Cañada Flintridge area for $US3.9 million. Two years later, he’s selling it for $US5.3 million.

The five-bedroom, colonial-style mansion isn’t exactly what you’d picture the “Swingers” actor living in, but since his 2006 split with Jennifer Aniston, the 45-year-old has settled into family life with wife Kyla Weber, a realtor from Canada. The couple bought the home — with a spacious kitchen and huge backyard — just before welcoming baby number two.

Elsewhere in Vaughn’s real estate portfolio is a family-friendly “McMansion” in Manhattan Beach (bought from fired USC coach Lane Kiffin last year) and his former Chicago bachelor pad (famous for being the headquarters of Playboy in the ’60s and ’80s), which he’s been trying to sell for a while.

Christine Navarro of Partners Trust holds the listing for the Southern California estate. Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.

Welcome to the Vaughn family's 5,563-square-foot mansion. With two young children, Vaughn and his wife still made the brave decision of choosing an all-white colour palette. The formal dining room is the perfect size for family dinners and intimate gatherings. With two dishwashers, a center island, breakfast bar, desk area, and plenty of counter space, the gourmet kitchen is a cook's dream. Around the corner from the kitchen is a small butler's pantry. A large laundry room is another perk of this family-friendly listing. Each of the home's five bedrooms has its own bathroom. Here's what looks to be Vaughn's four-year-old daughter Locklyn's room. And this must be toddler Vernon's nursery. The oversize master suite features hardwood floors and a spacious, airy layout. There's no need to fight over closet space with a walk-in closet like this. A steam shower, soaking tub, and his and her sinks line the walls of the master bath. The casual family room leads out to a covered brick patio. With more than three acres, the estate includes a saltwater pool and playground. You can play tennis or basketball on the gated court. Kind of reminds you of the house from 'Father of the Bride,' no?

