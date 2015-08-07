'Swingers' star Vince Vaughn's $5.3 million LA home is nothing like you'd think

Back in 2013, “True Detective” star Vince Vaughn purchased this home in LA’s La Cañada Flintridge area for $US3.9 million. Two years later, he’s selling it for $US5.3 million.
The five-bedroom, colonial-style mansion isn’t exactly what you’d picture the “Swingers” actor living in, but since his 2006 split with Jennifer Aniston, the 45-year-old has settled into family life with wife Kyla Weber, a realtor from Canada. The couple bought the home — with a spacious kitchen and huge backyard — just before welcoming baby number two.
Elsewhere in Vaughn’s real estate portfolio is a family-friendly “McMansion” in Manhattan Beach (bought from fired USC coach Lane Kiffin last year) and his former Chicago bachelor pad (famous for being the headquarters of Playboy in the ’60s and ’80s), which he’s been trying to sell for a while.
Christine Navarro of Partners Trust holds the listing for the Southern California estate. Keep scrolling for an inside-out tour.
With two young children, Vaughn and his wife still made the brave decision of choosing an all-white colour palette.
With two dishwashers, a center island, breakfast bar, desk area, and plenty of counter space, the gourmet kitchen is a cook's dream.
