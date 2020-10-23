WATCH: How swing states can shape presidential candidates' platforms and decide the 2020 election

- A single swing state can sway the US presidential election, and this year’s outcome could come down to that.
- These battlegrounds often become the focus of campaigns because of the winner-take-all nature of the electoral college.
- With limited time and money, candidates will spend most of their resources on swing states and shape their party’s agenda to cater to those voters.
