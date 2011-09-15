SWING STATE WOES: Republicans Neck And Neck In Virginia, As Obama Loses Independent Vote

In perhaps the strongest sign yet that Democratic gains in the 2008 election have been wiped out — and aren’t likely to return any time soon — a Quinnipiac Poll released Thursday shows President Barack Obama tied with Republicans Rick Perry and Mitt Romney.



Obama won the swing state with 53 per cent of the vote in 2008, but he is now in a statistical tie with the top-tier GOP candidates.

Most troubling for Obama is his approval rating among independent — over 60 per cent disapprove of his job performance, up from 54 per cent at the end of June. Romney would capture 44 per cent of the independent vote, compared to Obama’s 35 per cent if the election were held today. Perry would tie Obama with 40 per cent.

Obama would handily defeat Michele Bachmann and Sarah Palin in head-to-head matchups.

Just 9 per cent of Republicans, 85 per cent of Democrats and 34 per cent of Independents believe Obama deserves to be reelected.

