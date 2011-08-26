Swing State Woes: Obama Trails Romney, Tied With Perry And Bachmann In Florida

President Barack Obama trails Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in a new Sachs/Mason-Dixon poll of Florida voters.



Obama’s approval rating in the state are at their lowest ever, with only 41 per cent of Floridians looking at his job performance favourably — and 55 per cent of independents disapprove of Obama’s performance.

In hypothetical head-to-head match-ups, Romney leads Obama 51 per cent to 43 per cent, while Texas Gov. Rick Perry gets 46-45 and Rep. Michele Bachmann gets 46-44 in the poll.

The results are especially troubling for Obama given the that in most electoral college map scenarios that have him winning the 2012 election he also wins Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

Romney leads the GOP field in the state in the race for the nomination, while former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, whose campaign is based in the Sunshine State, doesn’t earn any ballot support.

GOP Primary poll results (via The St. Petersburg Times)

Mitt Romney 28%

Rick Perry 21%

Michelle Bachman 13%

Herman Cain 7%

Newt Gingrich 5%

Ron Paul 4%

Rick Santorum 2%

Jon Huntsman –

Someone Else 3%

Undecided 17%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.