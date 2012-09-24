These Eight Counties Will Decide The Presidential Election

Photo: AP

With just seven weeks to go until Election Day, the presidential race has narrowed down to just a handful of battleground states.Ad spending indicates that President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney are seriously competing in eight states, which together will absorb the bulk of the campaign’s manpower and cash, including the roughly $600 million in ads that are expected to run between now and November 6.



The states — Ohio, Florida, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and New Hampshire — account for 95 of the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election.

But just because a state is a battleground doesn’t mean the whole state swings. Within each of these states, the presidential race will likely be decided by a small number of counties — local campaign war zones that, in a very tight race, have the potential to determine the next President.

In each of the eight swing states, we’ve identified one county that went to George W. Bush in 2004, swung to Obama in 2008, and could now make or break the 2012 election for either candidate. We’ve broken down the list here, along with the voting patterns, economic conditions, and other key factors that could decide how each county swings this November.

