The Expression Swing lets you swing with your baby -- and that makes you healthier

The “Expression Swing” by GameTime lets parents swing face-to-face with their child. This encourages “play attunement,” a scientific principle that states when adult and child make eye contact during play, both develop better cognitive skills. The Expression Swing is available in 22 countries around the world.

