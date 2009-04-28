Swine Snooze

We were down, we were up, we were down. Blah blah blah.



After some speculation that the swine flu story would turn into this major thing that would bring down the financial markets, the stock market hardly moved on the story. Sure some small biotechs had while swings, but overall it was ho-hum.

It doesn’t help volatility that despite the outbreak in Queens, NY, there have been no deaths and only one hospitalization.

In the end, the Dow was down about 50, managing to stay about 8,000. The S&P 500 was off 1% and the NASDAQ fell .80%.

