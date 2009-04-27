Swine Flu Takes Over Twitter

As swine flu spreads, the U.S. government has declared a “public health emergency” to give federal and state governments easier access to flu medication and tests, the WSJ reports.

There are 20 swine flu cases in the U.S. so far. But swine flu is currently the top three trending topics on Twitter, meaning hundreds of swine flu-related messages a minute are crossing the messaging/microblogging service. (“Swine flu,” #swineflu, and “CDC” are the surging topics.) Many are retweets of news stories; many, like the tweet above, are jokes.

Here’s a real-time feed of “swine flu” tweets. Let us know in comments if you see anything helpful or amusing.

