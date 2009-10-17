Swine Flu Stocks Spike On rumours Of Higher-Than-Expected Deaths

Check out shares of Novavax (NVAX) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX). Both were drifting lower all morning until about 10 minutes ago, when they perked up busted into the green. One trader is citing reports of higher-than-expected swine flu deaths, which we haven’t seen.



Anyone seen anything? Let us know.

Update: It appears to be a media advisory from the CDC causing traders to bite on these stocks.

