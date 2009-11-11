Swine Flu Outbreak In Ukraine Claims 144 Lives

Ukraine is becoming more and more like a post-apocalyptic movie of sorts by the minute. Reports say that over 1 million people in the country have H1N1 or swine flu and 144 people have died so far from the disease:



RT: As the death toll from respiratory diseases continues to rise, panic is spreading among the population. Although the country’s capital remains so far untouched by the outbreak, it’s impossible to find anti-flu drugs in Kiev’s pharmacies.

Roughly every third citizen there wears a protective mask. At times home-made ones, as they’re also a rare commodity in drug-stores. Angry people are pointing fingers at everyone – from drug store owners to authorities – for the lack of medication. However, officials say that it’s the people who are responsible for the problem.

Sooner than later, the country is expected to declare a state of emergency regarding the outbreak.

