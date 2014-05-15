Swine Flu Kills 2 People In Brazil's Most Controversial World Cup Host City

Two people have died from the H1N1 flu virus (known as swine flu) in the last two weeks in Manaus, Brazil, the Foundation for Health Services in Amazonas told Globo.

There have been 11 cases of the disease in the city in 2014, with three total deaths.

Manaus has been the target of criticism from the international soccer world since the World Cup draw was announced last December. England coach Roy Hodgson, whose team will play Italy in Manaus, complained about the travel and oppressive heat before making a trip to the city. U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann, whose team will play Portugal there, said last year that it shouldn’t have been selected as a host city.

Manaus is 700 miles inland, in the heart of the Amazon. It’s also hot and humid, which makes for less-than-ideal playing conditions.

The cost and legacy of the brand new stadium there, the Arenas Amazonia, has also come into question. With no top-flight professional team in the city, it’s unclear what will become of the $US290-million stadium after the tournament.

Brazil was one of the hardest hit countries in the 2009 outbreak of H1N1.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the best way to protect yourself against H1N1 is by getting the seasonal flu shot.

