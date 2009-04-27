Swine Flu Hits New York City

Just about an hour ago, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg held a briefing that confirmed swine flu has already hit New York City. The centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that students at a city high school in Queens were infected with swine flu. The cases detected so far are being described as mil and the students are said to be recovering.



About 100 students complained of flu-like symptoms at St. Francis Prep in Queens. Some students went to Cancun on a spring break trip two weeks ago.

Uh oh. We can’t imagine a better way for a virus to spread than through the unsanitary habits Spring Breaking American students who then return to all corners of America.

