Swine Flu Getting More Web Buzz Than Susan Boyle

Social media has found a purpose in the swine flu epidemic. According to Nielsen, buzz about the pandemic has been stronger than the Susan Boyle craze and this year’s other big health scare salmonella-tainted peanut butter.

Twitter has proved to be the star this time as concerned doctors, regular people and even government staffers at the centres for Disease Control have jumped into the conversation.

The story, from Nielsen

