Swine Flu Forces Paramount To Delay Mexican "Star Trek" Release

20th Century Fox already pushed back the Mexican release of Wolverine since movie theatres throughout the country are still closed because of the country’s swine-flu outbreak. Not wanting to risk similar box-office damage, Paramount has followed suit and postponed the May 8 Mexican release of its heavily hyped Star Trek film.

Sony Pictures is also considering delaying the May 15 release of its Da Vinci Code sequel Angels & Demons.

Mexico CIty remains virtually shut down by the pig virus and businesses in other cities, including movie theatres, are closing because of the epidemic. It’s unknown when conditions will improve. With such a crowded summer release schedule, though, postponing the release of these films could create intense competition later in the summer, something that the studios tried to avoid when they originally scheduled the rollout of these films.

Variety explains: If the situation improves in Mexico, Fox could open “Wolverine” in two weeks. At the same time, the studio might be loathe to go up against “Angels and Demons” if Sony sticks to the May 15 date…

Fox could even decide to push back the May 22 release of “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” in Mexico when coming up with a new plan for “Wolverine.”

Mexico provided some of the highest international box-office grosses for the X-Men franchise and The Da Vinci Code.

Warner Bros. Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, set to bow in the US and UK on May 1, currently doesn’t have a Mexican release date listed, so we’re not sure what the plan is for that film, but we’ll let you know when we find out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.