Swine Flu Finally Infects Swine

Finally, we can do a swine flu story, show a picture of a pig, and it won’t be misleading.



For the first time, swine flu has affected swine.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency confirmed the news today:

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) indicates that it has found H1N1 flu virus in a swine herd in Alberta. The safety of the food supply is not affected and Canadian pork continues to be safe to eat.

It is highly probable that the pigs were exposed to the virus from a Canadian who had recently returned from Mexico and had been exhibiting flu-like symptoms. Signs of illness were subsequently observed in the pigs. The individual has recovered and all of the pigs are recovering or have recovered.

