Swine Flu Insanity Drives CDC Web Traffic Up A Wall

Too bad the centres for Disease Control don’t make money off their Web site: The fear around swine flu made CDC.gov the country’s No. 1 fastest growing Web site in April, according to comScore.



The site attracted 5.7 million U.S. unique visitors in April, up 142% from March.

But comScore’s weekly stats are even more impressive: The week ending May 3, the site attracted 5.2 million unique visitors, 6x the previous week’s traffic.

