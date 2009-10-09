Companies Are Cashing In On Swine Flu!

Swine flu terrorized the world early this summer when it first popped up, but so far it’s proved to be a big nothing, with mortality rates nowhere near what people expected.
Still, as we head into flu season, the hysteria is ramping up all over again, and what that really means is profit!
From body suits, to vaccines, emergency food packs, and underground bunkers….
Business is booming for shady internet pharmacies peddling fake vaccines. Be especially wary of unauthorised versions of Tamiflu. The real swine flu vaccine can be sold only through doctors.
Grandmothers calling from nursing homes in a panic and people trying to get into the back door in the middle of the night of a face mask factory in Texas is evidence of the swine flu panic.
Face masks designed to prevent the transmission of body fluids and bacteria are seeing booming sales around the world. 3M increased production of its respirators in response to demand.
In case things get really bad, and they have to shut down civilisation for a few months, you'll want to make sure your underground bunker has plenty of food.
Next to online pharmacies, the manufacturers of authorised versions of the nasal spray and vaccine stand to profit.
The makers are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi-Aventis, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Baxter Intl and CSL Ltd. The most favoured by Citigroup, Jefferies and others is Novartis, which is holding a good basket of drugs.
It's not just big pharma. Alternative medicine practices like homeopathic remedies are also touting their ability to help improve the immune system and protect against H1N1.
How can you treat yourself, if you haven't gotten a test to confirm you have it? Feeling under the weather? Better get one just to make sure.
Even the yoga industry is trying to cash in on the craze, as practiitioners claim that better breathing techniques will help protect the body against the virus.
All kinds of internet companies want to cash in by claiming that they can monitor social media, and stand as an early-warnings system for disease breakouts. Veratect, a Seattle-based startup, picked up on internet chatter, and alerted the centres for Disease Control. This was before Mexican officials declared an emergency
