Swine Flu Explodes In Latin America

The media has moved on, but the swine flu (H1N1) story isn’t over yet.



Inka Cola provides an update from South America, where things are deteriorating rapidly:

Last Friday Chile reported 890 confirmed cases of AH1N1 (swine flu), which was by far the largest amount for any country in the region (Argentina is currently in second place with 256).

Last night the total shot up to 1,694, a vitual double in five days. Doctors were quick to try and put people at ease however, pointing out that just 1.7% of cases so far have needed hospitalization. Chile reports 29 people in “a serious condition” at the moment.

Meanwhile, in Argentina a little panic is setting in. Healthcare systems are reporting overwhelming demand and delays of up to 24 hours on orders from patients wanting preventative medicines.

In New York, there have been 9 deaths so far, though the media stopped caring after about 2. Maybe 3. Also, in New York there’s a fresh case of swine flu at Glamour magazine.

