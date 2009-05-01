Swine Flu Defeats The Terminator

Thanks to swine flu, summer movie season likely won’t start in Mexico until June. Today, Terminator Salvation became the fourth early summer release to be delayed because of the pig virus.



Sony Pictures, which is distributing the Warner Bros. film outside of the U.S., announced that it’s bumping the movie from its June 5 Mexico debut all the way until July 31. The studio seems to believe, however, that the epidemic will have cleared out by the following week, as it revealed that Angels and Demons would now be released in Mexico on June 12.

So far, Wolverine, Star Trek, Angels and Demons and Terminator Salvation have all had their Mexican releases postponed because of the swine flu. Still unknown are what Warner Bros. plans to do about Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, being released in the U.S. this Friday even though it currently has no listed Mexican release date, and what Fox plans to do about Night At The Museum 2, scheduled to bow south of the border on May 22.

