Subway Swine Flu Brawl Infects Witnesses: Me

On Monday, we wrote about a violent altercation I witnessed between two women on the New York City subway caused by swine flu fears.



The incident got plenty of attention, and was written about by New York Magazine, The New York Times, NBC New York, AM New York, Huffington Post, Fox Radio, and others.

I managed to get myself involved in the brawl, holding one of the women back after she attacked a cougher who refused to cover her mouth.

Well, I seem to have confirmed the central premise of the attack: that the woman who was coughing without covering really was sick.

How? I now have the flu.

