Swine Flu Attacks "Wolverine"

Fox’s upcoming summer blockbuster Wolverine survived piracy and interference and lying from Fox execs, but that’s nothing compared to swine flu.



The virus has forced Fox to postpone the Mexico City premiere of the movie, which was slated for Wednesday. Star Hugh Jackman was the only member of the cast expected to be on hand for the event, but the studio says it “would never send anyone into harm’s way.” The premiere could be rescheduled for a later date.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s swine flu outbreak has already forced several local theatre chains to shut down, which could wreak havoc on Wolverine‘s Mexican box-office performance. The film is set to open Thursday in Mexico, when many of Mexico City’s theatres are likely to still be closed.

