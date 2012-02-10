Mark Sanchez's rumoured Girlfriend Kate Upton Is The Top Candidate For The Swimsuit Edition Cover

Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition comes out next week, and the biggest surprise is always who makes the cover.Last year, model Irina Shayk, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, was on the cover.



This year, rumours are swirling that Mark Sanchez’s girl Kate Upton is in the top running for the cover, according to the New York Post.

When the Post asked Upton about her cover chances she said:

“All I can really say is that I’m in the issue.” And added, “Fingers crossed!”

The cover will be revealed Monday night on the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

