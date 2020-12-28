The key differences between swimming and running

GlobalStock/Getty Images Swimming and running are effective forms of exercise that can improve heart health.

Both running and swimming are good forms of cardiovascular exercise that can burn calories while strengthening and toning muscles.

Swimming and running offer a wide range of physical, mental, and social benefits, with the main difference being that swimming is less stressful on joints.

If you have arthritis or suffer from back or joint pain due to an injury, swimming may be a better option for you than running.

When it comes to cardiovascular exercise, running and swimming are both tried-and-true options that can burn calories while strengthening and toning muscles.

Each has its unique benefits and drawbacks: Running is a weight-bearing exercise that can help prevent bone loss, while swimming is considered a low-impact exercise that’s easier on the joints.

According to certified personal trainer and CEO of Innovative Fitness Curtis Christopherson, deciding which is best for you ultimately comes down to your personal fitness goals, as well as how in shape you’re in.

“Both exercises offer a wide range of physical, mental, and social benefits to the typical exerciser,” he tells Insider. “And both are sports suitable for a lifetime of exercise.”

If you’re still not sure whether you should be gearing up for a run or a few laps across the pool, here’s what you need to know about the benefits of both.

Benefits of running

Running offers a variety of health benefits, according to Christopherson â€” including improving your heart health, mental health, immune system, and quality of sleep.

However, he advises being wary of certain running fads with purported benefits â€” like running barefoot or in ultra-cushioned shoes â€” that haven’t been studied sufficiently. Here are five reasons why running is good for you:

As for risks, Pete McCall, a personal trainer and fitness educator says, “When running, as the foot hits the ground, the ground sends a force upwards into the body which could cause an injury, especially with a high volume of training or poor technique.”

“The only reason that swimming would be better is that it does not place excessive forces on the body,” he says.

Benefits of swimming

What sets swimming apart from many other types of exercise is that it’s low-impact, meaning your joints are not under constant stress.

“Because of this, swimming is used for injury prevention, recovery, and building muscle without a lot of risk,” says Scott Dickens, former Canadian Olympic swimmer and Director of Strategic Partnerships at FORM. “Water is great for resistance training which can help build and tone your muscles in all areas of the body.”

Swimming offers many of the same perks as running, such as improved sleep quality and potential weight loss. Here are five more benefits to swimming:

Swimming may burn more calories than other forms of exercise. According to the Mayo Clinic, a 160-pound person burns about 423 calories an hour while swimming laps at a light to moderate pace â€” which is more than they’d burn skiing, bicycling, dancing, training on an elliptical machine, golfing, or doing low-impact aerobics with a similar level of effort. “Swimming uses more muscles than running, and they have to work through the resistance of the water, which can increase the overall amount of work,” says McCall. “When more muscles are involved, more oxygen is consumed, which results in greater caloric burn.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a 160-pound person burns about 423 calories an hour while swimming laps at a light to moderate pace â€” which is more than they’d burn skiing, bicycling, dancing, training on an elliptical machine, golfing, or doing low-impact aerobics with a similar level of effort. “Swimming uses more muscles than running, and they have to work through the resistance of the water, which can increase the overall amount of work,” says McCall. “When more muscles are involved, more oxygen is consumed, which results in greater caloric burn.” Swimming can reduce your risk of heart disease. A small 2016 study found that people who stuck to a regular swimming routine had lower blood pressure, decreased carotid arterial stiffness, and increased blood flow to the brain â€” all of which reduce the risk of heart disease.

A small 2016 study found that people who stuck to a regular swimming routine had lower blood pressure, decreased carotid arterial stiffness, and increased blood flow to the brain â€” all of which reduce the risk of heart disease. Swimming may help control your blood sugar. According to a small 2016 study, engaging in high-intensity swimming three times a week can improve insulin sensitivity and balance blood glucose â€” both of which are associated with preventing diabetes.

According to a small 2016 study, engaging in high-intensity swimming three times a week can improve insulin sensitivity and balance blood glucose â€” both of which are associated with preventing diabetes. Swimming can improve your overall mental health. A 2018 YouGov poll found that swimming has significantly reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety for 1.4 million adults. Plus, 43% of swimmers said that this form of physical activity makes them feel happier, while 26% are more motivated to complete daily tasks and 15% feel that life is more manageable.

A 2018 YouGov poll found that swimming has significantly reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety for 1.4 million adults. Plus, 43% of swimmers said that this form of physical activity makes them feel happier, while 26% are more motivated to complete daily tasks and 15% feel that life is more manageable. It’s a low-impact activity. Swimming is ideal if you want to get your heart rate up without putting a lot of pressure on your joints because according to McCall, the buoyancy of the water significantly reduces your body weight when you’re submerged at chest level. One small 2016 study found that people with osteoarthritis reported significant reductions in both joint pain and stiffness after swimming.

Dickens says that swimming is an excellent option for anyone, regardless of age or physical ability. However, he notes that people with arthritis or suffering from joint pain are particularly good candidates for this type of exercise. Additionally, he says swimming is perfect for cross-training since it targets so many different muscle groups.

Insider’s takeaway

Although running and swimming are both full-body workouts that can improve your overall health, experts say the main difference between the two involves the level of impact on your joints.

If you have arthritis or suffer from back or joint pain due to an injury, swimming may be a better option for you than running.

“The only reason running would be ‘better’ is that it’s more accessible since to swim, you need access to a pool,” McCall tells Insider. “And the only reason that swimming would be better is that it does not place excessive forces on the body. Otherwise, both are almost equally beneficial for overall health.”

According to Christopherson, whichever form of exercise you choose, it’s important to check in with your doctor first to make sure you don’t have any underlying medical conditions or injuries that could pose a risk.

