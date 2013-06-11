This Swimming Pool In The Middle Of One Of Europe's Worst Floods In A Decade Is Surreal

There’s tons of flooding in parts of Europe right now, including Germany.



This Reuters picture of a swimming pool surrounded by floodwaters is surreal.

From the description:

A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, June 10, 2013. Tens of thousands of Germans, Hungarians and Czechs were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday as soldiers raced to pile up sandbags to hold back rising waters in the region’s worst floods in a decade.

