Stocks Soar, Healthcare On Fire

It’s time for the Bears to hibernate for the winter. The market is in full rally mode today, with the Dow up 1.3% at 9900, the NASDAQ climbing 1% to 2078, and the S&P 500 up 14 points at 1059.

Gold is also on its way up and smashing records while its at it. Futures soared to $1096 an ounce today thanks to a sell off of the dollar. We will most likely see gold futures hit the $1100 mark today.

Big losers so far consist of Vonage (VG), down nearly 20%, Kraft (KFT), down 2.8%, and Bank of Florida Corp. (BOFL) hit a new low of 1.34 a share. AIG isn’t faring well either, down 5.5% to 37.

Nearly every company on the S&P 500 is gaining but some standout players include Apple (AAPL), up 2.6%, Disney (DIS), up 3.3%, and Eastman Kodak (EK), up 6.3%.



Following last night’s GOP victory, and the expectation that reform may have been slowed down, healthcare is on fire.

