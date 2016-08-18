Two swimmers who were with Ryan Lochte the night he says he was robbed were reportedly pulled off a plane trying to leave Rio

American swimmers Gunnar Bentz and Jack Conger, both of whom were with Ryan Lochte on the night he said he was robbed at gunpoint, have reportedly been pulled of their plane leaving Rio. NBC’s Peter Alexander first reported the news.

Over the weekend, Lochte said he and three other swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in Rio. However, his story has since been refuted by Brazilian authorities, who have claimed no robbery took place. According to a report in the Daily Mail, security footage from the Olympic Village shows Lochte, Bentz, Conger, and Jimmy Feigen all re-entering the village with items they reported stolen.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge officially granted police the right to seize Lochte’s passport as a result of the controversy. Lochte was already back in the United States at the time of the request, though the other three swimmers remained in Rio.

According to Alexander, neither Bentz nor Conger were named by the judge who wanted to seize Lochte’s passport. Their statuses are nevertheless up in the air, despite seeming to make it as far as the plane. The status of Feigen is still unclear.

BREAKING: The other 2 USA swimmers who say they were w Lochte during robbery have just been pulled off their plane at Rio airport.

More: Gunnar Bentz & Jack Conger were not named by Brazilian judge who wanted Lochte & Feigen’s passports seized but now they are in limbo.

More: Gunnar Bentz & Jack Conger were not named by Brazilian judge who wanted Lochte & Feigen’s passports seized but now they are in limbo.

To be clear, Ryan Lochte is back in US, Jimmy Feigen is still in Brazil. All this reporting confirmed by NBC Sports.

