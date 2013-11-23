Swimmer Bear Hugs A Shark In Bora Bora [Video]

A swimmer on vacation to Bora Bora has posted a video of himself hugging a shark, and many are criticising the

stunt as “idiotic,”The Daily Mail reports.

Grant Murdoch was filmed by other snorkelers wrapping his arms around a lemon shark, and hitching a ride underneath — his face only inches from the shark’s mouth.

“The sharks were so gentle and accepting of our advances,” Murdoch told 9 News Australia. “They didn’t seem to mind at all that we were riding for free. It was as close to an out of body experience that I have ever felt.”

Despite the swimmer coming out unscathed, a number of fans following Shark Attack News criticised Murdoch — with some calling him “idiotic” and “bloody stupid.”

While the Florida Museum of Natural History notes the lemon shark as being a “minimal threat to humans,” a Canadian tourist was seriously injured by one earlier this year while scuba diving off Bora Bora, according to The Daily Mail.

Here’s the video:

