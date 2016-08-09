An Olympic swimmer's grandma is owning Twitter with her adorably supportive tweets

Getty Images/Clive Rose Adam Peaty of Team Great Britain.

British Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty has plenty of fans supporting him from the stands. But his biggest fan of all — his grandmother — is cheering him on via Twitter.

Peaty’s 74-year-old grandmother Mavis Williams has dubbed herself #OlympicNan, and has been tweeting emoji-laden messages of encouragement to her grandson as he competes in the Rio games from her home in Staffordshire, England.

It seems that her cheerleading has helped: Peaty, 21, broke his own world record in the men’s 100m breaststroke on Sunday, snagging the gold medal in the process. It was Great Britain’s first medal of the games and the country’s first swimming medal since 1988.

#OlympicNan couldn’t have been prouder. Here’s a look at some of the tweets she’s posted thus far:

Well done Adam on your world record love NaN????????????????????????????????????????

— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 6, 2016

What race oooo I’m so proud he ,s a gladiator well done @adam_peaty @cazliz123 @britishswimming ????????????????????????????????????

— Mavis (@Mavise42Mavis) August 7, 2016

People on Twitter are loving her level of support:

@adam_peaty your nan just made my morning! What a lady @Mavise42Mavis is. Behind every athlete is a dedicated and loving family #olympicnan

— Laura Bailey (@LuffLaura) August 7, 2016

I didn’t know I needed #OlympicNan in my life this much

— Ben Norris (@BenNorris7) August 8, 2016

And in case you can’t get enough of this proud grandma, the BBC caught up with #OlympicNan and shared a video of her watching her grandson compete.

NOW WATCH: These are the 3 oldest people to ever compete in the Olympics



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.